Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding der Rohstoffwelt! Analyst gibt dieser Aktie 217 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.07.2024 10:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global University by Rybakov was launched at the Forum "Cultural Heritage in Education"

DUBAI, UAE, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global University by Rybakov, a groundbreaking institution dedicated to shaping the future of education, was officially launched at the Global Forum "Cultural Heritage in Education." The university's mission is to create a new generation of outstanding leaders capable of solving humanity's problems and influencing society on a global scale.

Global University by Rybakov: Shaping the future of education

The university creates programs with industry leaders and engages the alumni society and other like-minded individuals around the world to influence their surroundings, creating a strong network. The university's founder, philanthropist Igor Rybakov, said: "We aim to create 10 million leaders by 2050 who will enhance the quality of life for a billion people. It is the first institution globally to teach working with instability and chaos, focusing proactively on future changes, flexibility, adaptability, relevance, and addressing future challenges."

Global University by Rybakov hosted a session titled "Global Universities: How to Balance Globalization and Preserve the Cultural Identity of Students from Different Parts of the World," where Executive PresidentElena Morozova presented the university to panelists from the UK, Indonesia, and Italy, as well as participants from around the world. She emphasized: "We firmly believe that our educational model is innovative, enabling students to maximize their potential within a supportive community. It currently unites half a million people worldwide, and we welcome students of all ages and experiences, offering diverse opportunities for lifelong learning and personal growth."

The session was held with the Chairman of Indonesia Council of Youth Development, Co-chair G20 Youth 2022 Budy Sugandi, Ex-CEO and Dean of GBSB Global Business School, UN, and EU expert on international development and education Vincent Ligorio, Vice Rector of Universitas Nahdhatul Ulama, the Advisor at the Minister of Education Indonesia Achmad Adhitya and Chief Executive Officer at Bridge Institute Simon Mckenzie.

Global University by Rybakov features over 100 faculty members with real-world experience from around the globe, forming a unique ecosystem uniting exceptional scientists, educators, experienced entrepreneurs, visionaries, and leaders in their respective fields. The university is open to collaborating with any educational institutions and organizations that share the same values.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2460090/Global_University_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-university-by-rybakov-was-launched-at-the-forum-cultural-heritage-in-education-302195870.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.