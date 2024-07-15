

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation increased somewhat to a 4-month high, as initially estimated in June, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.6 percent year-over-year in June, slightly faster than the 2.5 percent increase in May. That was in line with the flash data published on June 28.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.5 percent annually in June, and housing and utility costs were 1.7 percent more expensive. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped by 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable rate of 0.1 percent, as estimated.



