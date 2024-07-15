Yakima Chief Hops Introduces Groundbreaking High Oil Hop Extract to Intensify Aroma Profile of Beer

YAKIMA, Wash., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), a grower-owned global hop supplier, proudly announces the launch of HyperBoost! Previously known as YCH 701 Trial, HyperBoost is the latest innovation to come out of YCH's Research and Development Program. Designed to easily pour in the fermenter as a dry-hop addition, HyperBoost excels at amplifying hop aroma and increasing final beer yield. It can be used anywhere pellets are normally used, including cold-side applications.

Technical Marketing Manager Tessa Schilaty also runs FWD, a new program by YCH and Yakima Chief Ranches (YCR) that engages brewery partners in trialing innovative products. The inaugural cohort of 68 breweries located across 21 different countries received HyperBoost as their first trial product. "It's been thoroughly battle-tested by our brewing partners. The positive feedback confirms that we have achieved something exceptional," says Schilaty of her direct work with brewers trialing HyperBoost in different applications. She adds, "HyperBoost is one of the most exciting product launches that I've worked on. It fills such an important need in the industry right now - a product that can increase beer yield and improve flavor."

Concentrated at 40-70% oil through an inventive supercritical CO2 extraction technique, HyperBoost delivers a high concentration of survivable compounds in variety-specific aroma attributes. Currently, HyperBoost is ready to ship in 100g and 1kg aluminum bottles in Citra®, Simcoe®, Mosaic®, and more. Dosing will vary by process, equipment, and desired outcome. Most brewers are using HyperBoost in the fermenter as an active or post-fermentation dry hop addition, but it can also be used in the whirlpool.

Contact your YCH sales representative about HyperBoost and take the aroma and flavor profile of your beer (or hop water) to the next level! Reach out to us at brewinghelp@yakimachief.com with questions on utilization, storage, product specifications, or any other inquiries.

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become leaders in innovation, quality, and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing industry-leading research and products. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the communities around us. https://www.yakimachief.com/

