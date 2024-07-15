DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block listing Review

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block listing Review 15-Jul-2024 / 10:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Dalata Hotel Group plc LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 Date: 15 July 2024 Name of applicant: Dalata Hotel Group plc Name of scheme: Save as You Earn Scheme Period of return: From: 1 January To: 30 June 2024 2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 83,762 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last 1,271,014 return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): (975,316) Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 379,460 Name of applicant: Dalata Hotel Group plc Name of scheme: 2017 Long-Term Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 1 January To: 30 June 2024 2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 11,815 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last - return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): - Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 11,815 Name of contact: Aoife Boland Telephone number of contact: 01 206 9400

