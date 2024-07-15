COSRX Announces Exclusive Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024 in the UK

LONDON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Amazon Prime Day approaches on July 16-17, COSRX is pleased to announce exclusive discounts, up to 55% off, on a selection of their popular skincare products, catering specifically to beauty enthusiasts in the United Kingdom. Renowned for their effective formulations and commitment to skin health, COSRX invites UK consumers to take advantage of these special offers.

During this highly anticipated event, COSRX will feature significant markdowns on a range of their top-selling products. The event will also feature a vast array of products catering to a wide range of skincare needs.

Among the highlighted deals are:

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream

Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream (Tube)

The Vitamin C 23 Serum

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum

The Niacinamide 15 Serum

"We are thrilled to participate in Amazon Prime Day, offering our customers exclusive access to some of our most beloved skincare products," said a representative from COSRX. "This is a fantastic opportunity for both our loyal customers and newcomers alike to experience the transformative power of COSRX skincare at unbeatable prices."

Prime members can take advantage of these special deals by visiting COSRX's Amazon storefront during the Prime Day event. With limited quantities available, customers are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their favorite COSRX products at discounted prices.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

The COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is a lightweight, hydrating essence formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate to hydrate, repair and rejuvenate the skin, promoting a radiant and youthful complexion that will reflect like a mirror. This essence helps improve skin elasticity, reduce fine lines, and enhance overall skin texture.

Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream

The COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream is a nourishing moisturizer enriched with 92% snail secretion filtrate to soothe, repair and strengthen the skin barrier for healthier skin that's fortified against irritation, dryness and breakouts. This cream also provides intense hydration, improves skin elasticity, and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum

The exceptional popularity of The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum can be attributed to its unique blend of six peptides which works wonders in addressing various skin concerns, making it the go-to solution for anyone seeking perfect skin. While peptides are traditionally associated with luxury skincare, this serum has been carefully designed and formulated for ultimate comfort and ease of use, all at an affordable price point for everyone and anyone to enjoy.

Housed in a jumbo-sized pump bottle, the peptide serum is ideal for generous, daily use. Its lightweight, water-based formula ensures quick absorption for effortless layering with other skincare products. Simply add it to any skincare routine, either by layering it several times or incorporating it as the first step to boost the efficacy of the following products and elevate one's skincare routine.

The Niacinamide 15 Serum

This serum contains 15% niacinamide to reduce excess oil, minimize the appearance of pores and refine rough skin. Additionally, the serum contains zinc PCA that prevents potential breakouts. Other benefits include fading post-blemish marks, delivering moisture, and relieving redness for total acne control, every step of the way!

Thanks to COSRX's pore-fighting serum, reviewers note how radiant their skin looks after just a few uses. "My face is literally glowing, my pores have gotten noticeably smaller, and I look younger in general," said a reviewer. Another reviewer said that after three days, "the pores on my nose have shrunk and my chin has a significant reduction of oil.

For more information on COSRX's Prime Day offers and to explore their complete range of skincare solutions, please visit COSRX's Amazon UK Storefront.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of the world's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Boots, Lookfantastic, and TikTok UK store.

