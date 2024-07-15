Vulcan Industries Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15
15 July 2024
Vulcan Industries plc
("Vulcan" or the "Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce that the Company's Annual General Meeting will take place at Tickton Hall, Tickton, Beverley, East Yorkshire, United Kingdom, HU17 9RX on 7th August 2024, at 11.00 a.m.
The Notice has been posted to shareholders and will be made available on the Company's website.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com
Contacts
Vulcan Industries plc
nc@vulcanplc.com
Ian Tordoff, Chairman
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
+44 20 3855 5551
Brian Stockbridge
Gabrielle Cordeiro
About Vulcan
Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing, and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company. For more information visit https://www.voxmarkets.co.uk/listings/PLU/VULC