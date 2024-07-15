Vulcan Industries Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

15 July 2024

Vulcan Industries plc

("Vulcan" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce that the Company's Annual General Meeting will take place at Tickton Hall, Tickton, Beverley, East Yorkshire, United Kingdom, HU17 9RX on 7th August 2024, at 11.00 a.m.

The Notice has been posted to shareholders and will be made available on the Company's website.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com

Contacts

Vulcan Industries plc nc@vulcanplc.com Ian Tordoff, Chairman First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser) +44 20 3855 5551 Brian Stockbridge Gabrielle Cordeiro

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing, and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company. For more information visit https://www.voxmarkets.co.uk/listings/PLU/VULC