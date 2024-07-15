Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market worth $179.9 billion by 2035 | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Semi-autonomous & autonomous Trucks and Buses market size is projected to grow from USD 40.7 Billion in 2024 to USD 179.9 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 14.4%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The increasing demand for electric and autonomous vehicle and government regulation regarding safety is expected to increase the demand for Semi-autonomous & autonomous Trucks and Buses. Additionally, continuous innovation in advance driving technologies and components will boost the demand for Semi-autonomous & autonomous Trucks and Buses.



Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=87328844

Browse in-depth TOC on "Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market"

326 - Tables

86 - Figures

346 - Pages

Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 USD 40.7 Billion Estimated Value by 2035 USD 179.9 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% Market Size Available for 2019-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2035 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By LoA (L1, L2/ L3, L4 & L5), Vehicle Type, Propulsion (Diesel, Electric, Hybrid), ADAS Features, Vehicle Class, Application, Sensor Type, And Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of The World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Surge in demand for truck platooning Key Market Drivers Rising adoption of automation technology

Electric segment is expected to be the fastest in the Semi-autonomous & autonomous Trucks and Buses market

The electric segment is expected to be the fastest one during the forecast period. The rising demand for passenger safety and efficient bus transit operations would boost the demand for the electric segment for the advanced semi-autonomous bus market during the forecast period. Favourable government regulations for better road safety would positively impact the semi-autonomous bus market. Features such as AEB and BSD are expected to be compulsory for all vehicles, including buses. In December 2023, Davao Metro Shuttle Corporation (Philippines) launched a self-driving shuttle and its first electric bus, which includes AEB and ACC features.

Shuttle segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth in Semi-autonomous & autonomous Trucks and Buses market

The shuttles segment is expected to be the fastest market in the semi-autonomous & autonomous trucks and buses market, as they are commercialized. Navya (US), Easymile (France), and Local Motors (US) have developed self-driving shuttles. Successful pilot programs of autonomous shuttles worldwide indicate that shuttles could be a practical solution to the gaps in traditional public transport. In January 2023, EasyMile (France) partnered with Keolis (France) on an autonomous shuttle project underway at France's National Sports Shooting. Such partnerships highlight the growth of the shuttles segment in the market.

US to lead the Semi-autonomous & autonomous Trucks and Buses market in North America

The US is expected to have the largest market share in terms of value in the North American semi-autonomous & autonomous trucks and buses market due to strict safety regulations imposed by the NHTSA that have compelled OEMs to provide safety features. Road safety is very critical for efficient transportation. Semi-autonomous buses and trucks can help to improve safety, which, in turn, would boost the market in the region. Major OEMs in the region are forming supply contracts for products like sensors, LiDAR that would further enhance their vehicles performance. For instance, in January 2024, Daimler Truck AG (Germany) and TORC Robotics (US) selected Aeva Technologies (US) to Supply advanced 4D LiDAR technology for series-production of autonomous trucks.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=87328844

Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising adoption of automation technology

Restraints:

Lack of infrastructure in developing countries

Opportunities:

Surge in demand for truck platooning

Challenge:

Regulatory hurdles

Key Market Players Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Trucks and Buses Industry:

Prominent players in the Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market include Daimler Truck AG (Germany), AB Volvo (Sweden), Iveco S.p.A. (Netherlands), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), among others.

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type: OEMs - 32%, Tier 1 -37% and Tier 2 & 3 - 28%,

OEMs - 32%, Tier 1 -37% and Tier 2 & 3 - 28%, By Designation: CXO - 33%, Managers - 52%, and Executives - 15%

CXO - 33%, Managers - 52%, and Executives - 15% By Region: North America - 26%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 35%, and ROW-9%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=87328844

Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Trucks and Buses Industry Recent Developments:

In March 2024, MAN Truck & Bus SE partnered with TRATON GROUP, Scania, Navistar International Inc., and PlusAI, Inc. for autonomous driving for trucks.

In February 2024, MAN Truck & Bus SE expanded its logistics center in Salzgitter, Germany, strengthening its global service parts network.

In January 2024, Daimler Truck AG partnered with Aeva Inc. and Torc Robotics to commercialize self-driving vehicle technology to equip its series-produced autonomous trucks with Aeva Inc.'s advanced 4D LiDAR sensors.

Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Trucks and Buses Market Size - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Semi-autonomous & autonomous Trucks and Buses market and the subsegments.

This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing emphasis on road safety and traffic control, Growing need to address driver shortage, Rising adoption of autonomous technology, and Favorable government regulations and safety standards), restraints (Cybersecurity and data security concerns, Limited public reception, and Lack of infrastructure in developing countries), opportunities (Integration of 5G technology for vehicle connectivity, Growing utilization of advanced technologies, Increasing demand for truck platooning, and Rising focus on automotive IoT), and challenges (High cost of development and integration and Regulatory hurdles) influencing the growth of the Semi-autonomous & autonomous Trucks and Buses market.

(Increasing emphasis on road safety and traffic control, Growing need to address driver shortage, Rising adoption of autonomous technology, and Favorable government regulations and safety standards), restraints (Cybersecurity and data security concerns, Limited public reception, and Lack of infrastructure in developing countries), opportunities (Integration of 5G technology for vehicle connectivity, Growing utilization of advanced technologies, Increasing demand for truck platooning, and Rising focus on automotive IoT), and challenges (High cost of development and integration and Regulatory hurdles) influencing the growth of the Semi-autonomous & autonomous Trucks and Buses market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Semi-autonomous & autonomous Trucks and Buses market.

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Semi-autonomous & autonomous Trucks and Buses market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the Semi-autonomous & autonomous Trucks and Buses market across varied regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the Semi-autonomous & autonomous Trucks and Buses market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Semi-autonomous & autonomous Trucks and Buses market.

Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Semi-autonomous & autonomous Trucks and Buses market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Daimler Truck AG (Germany), AB Volvo (Sweden), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan) among others in the Semi-autonomous & autonomous Trucks and Buses market.

In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Daimler Truck AG (Germany), AB Volvo (Sweden), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan) among others in the Semi-autonomous & autonomous Trucks and Buses market. Strategies: The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the Semi-autonomous & autonomous Trucks and Buses market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Related Reports:

Automotive V2X Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Electric Bus Market - Global Forecast to 2030

ADAS Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Autonomous / Self-Driving Cars Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Get access to the latest updates on Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus Companies and Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/semi-autonomous--autonomous-trucks-and-buses-market-worth-179-9-billion-by-2035--marketsandmarkets-302196652.html