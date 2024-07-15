Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

15 July 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 12 July 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.349 million Including current year income and expenses £50.634 million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 265.33p Including current year income and expenses 266.83p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 265.17p Including current year income and expenses 266.54p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

