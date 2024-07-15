BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 12 July 2024 were:

216.64p Capital only

217.13p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 40,000 ordinary shares on 12th July 2024, the Company has 75,099,946 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 25,261,359 shares which are held in Treasury.