realMLS: Four MLSs in Florida Launch New Coast 2 Coast MLS Data Share

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Coast 2 Coast MLS Data Share launches to over 20K agents in Florida. A group of 4 innovative MLSs - realMLS, St. Augustine and St. Johns County Board of Realtors, Space Coast Association of Realtors and Daytona Beach Area Association of Realtors have come together to make the marketplace healthier and stronger. MLS members of these organizations now have access to listings of all four MLSs from within their native MLS system. In addition, Hernando County Association of REALTORS will join the data share towards the end of 2024.

This initiative does not entail a merger; however, it represents a collaborative endeavor to synchronize data fields with the RESO (Real Estate Standards Organization) Data Dictionary to enhance efficiencies for both members and technology partners. As partners, a broader, more accessible MLS database is beneficial to both brokers and consumers by empowering brokers as the true local market experts to serve their clients.

"We are thrilled to join in the launch of the Coast 2 Coast Data Share," said Daniel Lang, Esq., President of St. Augustine & St. Johns County Board of REALTORS. "This collaborative endeavor has the potential to revolutionize our real estate landscape."

"By keeping our REALTOR members central to the real estate transaction, this data sharing effort improves decision-making and enhances customer service, contributing to more successful real estate experiences for all involved," said Kerry Ramage, President of Space Coast Association of REALTORS®.

"One of the most powerful and significant benefits of an MLS is the resulting network effect," said Nicole Jensen, realMLS CEO. "Greater exposure to listing content is good for consumers and adds value to each participating MLS. Making listing data available natively within each participating MLS marketplace amplifies this benefit."

"This collaboration creates a comprehensive MLS data share, providing our members extensive access to a broader MLS system," said P.W. Mabry, President of Daytona Beach Area Association of Realtors. "This partnership will enable members to share and access data seamlessly. Thousands of Realtors will benefit from this enhanced data sharing, significantly improving their ability to serve clients and navigate the real estate market more effectively."

For more information on the Coast 2 Coast MLS Data Share, visit coast2coastMLSDataShare.com.

