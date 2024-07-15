Bryan Cunningham served as cyber and national security lawyer under Condoleezza Rice, and early advisor to Palantir

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces the appointment of former White House cyber and national security lawyer, and longtime Palantir Senior Advisor Bryan Cunningham to the Company's Industry Advisory Council.

Mr. Cunningham served as Deputy Legal Adviser to the National Security Council under Condoleezza Rice and was a career CIA officer. He was a principal contributor to the first U.S. National Strategy to Secure Cyberspace and drafted significant portions of the Homeland Security Act and related legislation, helping to shepherd them through Congress.

He is the current Executive Director of the University of California, Irvine's Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute, was founding vice-chair of the American Bar Association Cyber Security Privacy Task Force and was awarded the National Intelligence Medal of Achievement for his work on information issues. As the principal author of legal and ethics chapters in authoritative cybersecurity textbooks, Mr. Cunnigham is also a frequent media commentator on intelligence, cyber, and national security issues.

"For more than two decades, Bryan has been deeply involved in all aspects of cybersecurity, national security, and privacy and data protection," said Plurilock CEO Ian L. Paterson. "He is an expert in the laws of war and how future warfare will impact both government and private sector security and continuity of operations. Beyond serving his country, Bryan has advised numerous startups and Fortune 500 companies. On behalf of Plurilock and our shareholders, I'd like to welcome Bryan to the Company."

"A global cyber conflict between democracy and authoritarianism is already under way and, make no mistake, government and private-sector critical infrastructure is in our enemies' crosshairs. Cybersecurity now is national security," said Bryan Cunningham. "Plurilock's comprehensive platform, coupled with their unwavering commitment to protecting sensitive systems and information, aligns with my own devotion to safeguarding national security. Their unique ability to offer a scalable platform catering to any organization's needs sets them apart, and their trusted relationships set them up for success. I'm thrilled to join the Industry Advisory Council and contribute to securing our cyber future."

A total of 280,000 options will be granted to certain consultants of the Company pursuant to the Omnibus Plan (which plan is subject to disinterested shareholder and TSXV approvals) with a strike price of $1.03. The stock options are granted for a five-year term from July 12, 2024, and vesting will commence immediately upon obtaining disinterested shareholder approval to the Omnibus Plan.

Plurilock Announces Corporate Update Webinar

Plurilock Security CEO Ian L. Paterson will host a webinar to provide a business update and discuss industry developments followed by a live Q&A. Interested investors and industry professionals can register using the link below.

When: Tuesday July 23, 2024, at 1pm ET / 10am PT

Register: Register for the webinar by clicking on this link here.

A video replay will be available on the Plurilock website in the Investor section.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

