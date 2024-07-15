Global science innovator to drive supply chain transformation with Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that Syensqo, a global science company dedicated to the advancement of ground-breaking technologies, has selected Kinaxis to modernize its supply chain and equip it with the tools and techniques to manage the ever-present threat of volatility and disruptions.

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, Syensqo is a leading specialty chemicals company developing market-leading materials and solutions that contribute to safer, cleaner and more sustainable products across a wide range of applications. From EV battery materials and composites for aviation to biotechnologies; beauty care products to sustainable technologies in agriculture. Syensqo has 62 industrial sites, 12 major R&D centres and presence in 30 countries.

"As a large multinational, we are constantly looking to improve our processes and efficiency to be able to develop our products forward. We are keen to find new partners in this field to help us master the complexity of our large supply chains," said Ihab Elia, chief supply chain officer at Syensqo. "Kinaxis will enable our planners to better orchestrate and streamline efficiency. This aligns perfectly with our willingness to enhance our agility."

"Syensqo's passion for advancing technology for the sake of a better world aligns so closely with our philosophy that supply chains operate at the benefit of the planet our teams were in sync with each other from the beginning," said Claire Rychlewski, chief sales officer at Kinaxis. "We're thrilled to be working with Syensqo as we both work towards making supply chains and the planet more sustainable."

Kinaxis' AI-powered software allows companies to orchestrate their supply chain network end to end, from strategic planning to last-mile delivery. Kinaxis' technology helps companies that supply the agricultural industry with 40% of the world's tractors, that keep more than 110 billion teeth clean each year, and that ensures more than 35 million pets are fed nutritious meals each year.

To learn more about Kinaxis and its supply chain management solutions, please visit Kinaxis.com.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to manage their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

