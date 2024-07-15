Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
15thJuly 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 12thJuly 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
12th July 2024 55.43p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 55.23p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
