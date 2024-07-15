

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) announced Monday that its chief financial officer, Terry-Ann Burrell, will be leaving the company effective August 9, 2024 to pursue a new opportunity as vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase. She served as CFO since August 2019.



As part of a transition process, the company has initiated a search for a successor.



Prior to Beam, Burrell spent 11 years with J.P. Morgan, most recently as a Managing Director in the healthcare investment banking group. There, she had broad coverage across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries



Prior to J.P. Morgan, Burrell worked in equity research at Citigroup, where she covered specialty pharmaceuticals and generics.



