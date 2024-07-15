Anzeige
Montag, 15.07.2024
15.07.2024 13:24 Uhr
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
(the "Company")

15 July 2024

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2024

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2024has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.

- ENDS-

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913


