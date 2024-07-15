

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices continued to decline in June, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Producer and import prices dropped 1.9 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.8 percent drop in the previous month. Prices have been falling since May 2023.



The producer price index dropped 1.2 percent annually in June, and import prices registered a decrease of 3.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices remained flat in June after falling 0.3 percent in the previous month. Prices were expected to increase by 0.1 percent.



Lower monthly prices were observed primarily for mineral products, while those for food became more expensive.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX