Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Appoints Karl Zimmer as President to Drive Strategic Growth Initiatives

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of recreational and commercial power boats, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karl Zimmer as President of the Company effective July 12, 2024. This strategic leadership change will enable Joseph Visconti, the current CEO who until the appointment also served as President, to dedicate his efforts towards expanding the Company's business, developing potential mergers and acquisitions, enhancing sales and marketing strategies, expanding investor relations, and steering the long-term vision of Twin Vee.

Karl Zimmer's career spans nearly three decades, marked by significant accomplishments in various leadership roles. Most recently, he served as President of Florida Beef, Inc., an operator of multiple protein plants, where he successfully increased daily production rates and achieved notable improvements in food safety and compliance.

Before his tenure at Florida Beef, Mr. Zimmer was the founding President and CEO of a start-up, where he launched the business and led and accelerated its growth into one of the largest U.S. companies in its business segment and industry. Mr. Zimmer's operational expertise led to a large return for owners and a significant increase in company value within six years.

Mr. Zimmer's experience also includes a number of executive leadership roles at General Cable, one of the world's largest wire and cable manufacturers at the time, where he managed global supply chain strategies and operations across multiple countries. His work there contributed to significant cost reductions and operational improvements, enhancing General Cable's profitability and efficiency.

"I am excited to welcome Karl Zimmer to the Twin Vee family," said Visconti. "Karl's extensive leadership experience makes him the ideal candidate to take on the role of President. This transition will allow me to focus on the broader strategic opportunities that will drive our Company's growth, advance our Twin Vee and AquaSport brands, and ensure we continue to lead the market in innovation and customer satisfaction."

In his new role, Zimmer will oversee Twin Vee's day-to-day operations, ensuring the Company continues to deliver high-quality products and exceptional customer service. His leadership will support Twin Vee's ongoing commitment to operational excellence and he is expected to play a crucial role in executing the Company's growth strategies.

"Twin Vee has all of the pieces in place to aggressively grow as a company, engineering and building phenomenal power boats," said Zimmer. "I am thrilled to be joining a company with a great team and great brands. I look forward to generating value for our shareholders and contribute to the Company's success while helping drive its next phase of growth."

According to Visconti, Twin Vee is committed to delivering unparalleled boating experiences to its customers. With the leadership and strategic focus of both Karl Zimmer and Joseph Visconti, the Company believes it is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious growth objectives and continue to set the standard in the power catamaran industry.

Mr. Zimmer received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering degree from the University of Cincinnati in Ohio. Additionally, he is an Eagle Scout and has served in numerous volunteer/board roles for the Boy Scouts of America in Ohio and Georgia. Mr. Zimmer sits on the Dean's Advisory Council, College of Engineering and Applied Science, at the University of Cincinnati; and previously the College Advisory Council, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, at the University of Georgia.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water."

