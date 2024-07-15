The global chemical company OQ Chemicals has launched OxBalance Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate (NPG Diheptanoate), a biomass-balanced light emollient ester for cosmetics certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS scheme. This follows the successful launch of the conventional version one year ago. It outperforms cyclic silicones (D5), which are being phased out due to EU regulations. OxBalance NPG Diheptanoate is particularly effective in sun care, color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, and antiperspirant applications.

"The cosmetics and personal care industry is increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly formulations. Our certified Oxbalance NPG Diheptanoate supports formulators in achieving high-quality, effective cosmetic formulations that align with sustainability goals. This versatile ester is compatible with a wide range of ingredients and a suitable alternative to Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) silicone, now regulated for environmental and health reasons. Customers report NPG Diheptanoate is easy to formulate, integrating well into various formulations with desirable effects on appearance, skin feel, and hair care. With our global production platform, we ensure consistent supply of commercial quantities and support market growth with sustainable, high-quality products," says Dr. Claudia Fischer, Director of Global Business Development at OQ Chemicals.

OxBalance NPG Diheptanoate forms a non-occlusive, protective layer that retains skin moisture longer, preventing dryness. In sunscreens, it ensures excellent solubility and spreadability of organic UV filters, preventing crystallization for smooth and even application. In color cosmetics, NPG Diheptanoate aids solubility and dispersion of actives and pigments. It enhances the texture, providing a silky and lightweight feel that improves the application and wear of products such as foundations, lipsticks, and eyeshadows, ensuring consistent and vibrant color payoff.

OQ Chemicals' OxBalance line uses the ISCC PLUS mass balance concept. It ensures traceable, sustainable feedstocks, protecting biodiversity and forests promoting good agricultural practices. The certification ensures compliance with stringent social, economic, and environmental criteria. OxBalance is a registered trademark of OQ Chemicals.

About OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of Oxo Intermediates and Oxo Performance Chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. The company is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. More information under chemicals.oq.com.

