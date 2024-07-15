

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus decreased in May as exports fell faster than imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus shrank to EUR 7.08 billion in May from EUR 8.61 billion in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 3.85 billion.



Exports logged a monthly decrease of 11.0 percent in May, and imports fell by 5.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports rose 8.0 percent annually in May, while imports were 16.0 percent lower compared to last year. As a result, the trade surplus increased markedly to EUR 7.5 billion from EUR 4.3 billion last year.



Exports to the United States surged by 28.0 percent annually in May, largely due to the increase in exports of chemicals and related products.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX