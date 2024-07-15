

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Markets assessed the impact of the political developments over the weekend on the outcome of the U.S. Presidential election. Markets also geared for the new earnings season to enter full swing. Anticipation ahead of the speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Monday also swayed market sentiment amidst renewed rate cut bets triggered by the softer than expected CPI data released last week.



Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory. European benchmarks are mostly trading lower. Asian stock indexes finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices edged lower. Gold recorded mild gains. Cryptocurrencies rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,219.50, up 0.55% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,637.40, up 0.39% Germany's DAX at 18,659.05, down 0.59% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,217.81, down 0.43% France's CAC 40 at 7,667.30, up 0.74% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,016.45, down 0.53% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 41,190.68, down 2.45% (July 12) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,017.60, up 0.73% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,974.01, up 0.09% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,015.94, down 1.52%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0904, down 0.02% GBP/USD at 1.2971, down 0.16% USD/JPY at 158.07, up 0.12% AUD/USD at 0.6775, down 0.12% USD/CAD at 1.3645, up 0.10% Dollar Index at 104.14, up 0.04%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.234%, up 1.18% Germany at 2.5000%, up 0.16% France at 3.151%, down 0.10% U.K. at 4.1630%, up 1.24% Japan at 1.051%, up 0.38% (July 12)



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $84.95, down 0.09%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $80.91, down 0.14%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,423.75, up 0.13%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,570.85, up 4.06% Ethereum at $3,342.94, up 4.32% BNB at $562.93, up 4.80% Solana at $152.05, up 4.90% XRP at $0.5362, up 1.39%.



