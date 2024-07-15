International WELL Building Institute: Leveraging Machines for Meaning: IWBI's AI Framework for Advancing Healthy Buildings

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / International WELL Building Institute

By Jodie Pimentel and Ismael Kherroubi Garcia

How can artificial intelligence (AI) tools be used in a manner that promotes people-first places? This is the question IWBI posed as applications of AI and generative AI became more prevalent across the built environment, from architectural design, to building information modeling and asset valuation. While IWBI began its exploration of responsible use of AI within its own organization, we soon recognized that, as a standards body focused on people-first policies and protocols, we had a role to play in convening our community to identify responsible, human uses of AI within the built environment. The AI Framework for Advancing Healthy Built Environments showcases the thoughtful design, development, adoption and governance of AI technologies throughout the architecture, engineering, construction, facilities operations (AECO) industry.

Practical guidance for creating organizational policies and protocols is required given the potential for harmful impacts, applications of AI in critical infrastructures and the fact that AI may be implemented based upon undue excitement and "AI hype" rather than careful consideration and vetting. With the Framework, IWBI's aim is to bring industry stakeholders together to coalesce around a set of common principles and well-informed practices that enable AI to promote health and well-being in the built environment.

The Framework identifies the minimum standards and codes of conduct that should apply to use of AI, just as they should apply to other corporate practices and technology uses. IWBI sees its community requiring its organization and suppliers to adhere to UN Global Compact principles and the same type of vigilance should apply to AI tools. The principles of the UN Global Compact, addressing human rights, environment, labor and anti-corruption, are especially relevant given AI tools have already demonstrated risks to human rights and environmental initiatives through discriminatory results, particularly where models training AI tools are based upon biased or unrepresentative data, and where AI systems and data centers call for a tremendous amount of energy. As a fundamental matter, the development, deployment and use of AI should support, rather than inhibit, these principles. Next, the UN Sustainable Development Goals represent a solid set of aspirational goals that AI tools can help us meet.

IWBI and AI ethics consultancy Kairoi developed the Framework to help organizations assess AI tools based upon relevant SDGs in conjunction with Kairoi's AI Ethics Canvas, which includes four pillars of responsible AI. The resulting Framework generates practical guidance to help companies evaluate their use of AI depending on their particular priorities and circumstances.

The Framework is now available on our website and in the WELL Forum, where we invite you to join the discussion so we can work together for greater impact on more responsible uses of AI that can promote people-first places.

