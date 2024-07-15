Announcement from Biovica International AB's extra general meeting

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / The extra general meeting of Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) ("Biovica" or the "Company") was held today on 15 July 2024 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

SHARE SAVINGS PROGRAM 2024/2027:1 FOR SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND KEY PERSONNEL WITHIN THE COMPANY AND THE GROUP IN SWEDEN AND DENMARK

The extra general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to implement a share savings program 2024/2027:1 for senior executives and other key individuals in the Company and group in Sweden and Denmark, which may comprise a maximum of 446,200 Performance Shares and a maximum of 115,400 Retention Shares. In order to enable the Company's delivery of B shares under the share savings program 2024/2027:1, the extra general meeting also resolved on an issue of a maximum of 621,600 warrants of series 2024/2027:3 and approval of transfer of warrants of series 2024/2027:3, which may result in an approximate increase in the Company's share capital of SEK 41,440.

SHARE SAVINGS PROGRAM 2024/2027:2 FOR THE COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The extra general meeting resolved, in accordance with the shareholder Anna Rylander Eklund's proposal, to implement a share savings program 2024/2027:2 for the Company's board of directors, which may comprise a maximum of 315,000 Performance Shares and a maximum of 105,000 Retention Shares. In order to enable the Company's delivery of B shares under the share savings program 2024/2027:2, the extra general meeting also resolved on an issue of a maximum of 420,000 warrants of series 2024/2027:4 and approval of transfer of warrants of series 2024/2027:4, which may result in an approximate increase in the Company's share capital of SEK 28,000.

EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION PROGRAM 2024/2027:1 FOR SENIOR EXECUTIVES, OTHER EMPLOYEES AND KEY INDIVIDUALS WITHIN THE COMPANY'S AMERICAN GROUP

The extra general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to implement an employee stock option program 2024/2027:1 for senior executives, other employees and key individuals within the Company's American group, which may comprise a maximum of 176,400 stock options. In order to enable the Company's delivery of B shares under the employee stock option program 2024/2027:1, the extra general meeting also resolved on an issue of a maximum of 176,400 warrants of series 2024/2027:5 and approval of transfer of warrants of series 2024/2027:5, which may result in an approximate increase in the Company's share capital of SEK 11,760.

PERFORMANCE SHARE PROGRAM 2024/2027:1 FOR SENIOR EXECUTIVES, EMPLOYEES AND KEY PERSONNEL WITHIN THE COMPANY'S AMERICAN GROUP

The extra general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to implement a performance share program 2024/2027:1 for senior executives and other key individuals in the Company and group in the US, which may comprise a maximum of 176,400 performance shares. In order to enable the delivery of B shares according to the performance share program 2024/2027:1, the extra general meeting also resolved on an issue of a maximum of 176,400 warrants of series 2024/2027:6 and approval of transfer of warrants of series 2024/2027:6, which may result in an approximate increase in the Company's share capital of SEK 11,760.

For detailed terms regarding the resolutions at the extra general meeting as described above, please refer to the notice and the complete proposals which are available on the Company's website, www.biovica.com.

