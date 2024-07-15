M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Holdings in Company

DJ Holdings in Company

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Holdings in Company 15-Jul-2024 / 15:24 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BFYYL325 Issuer Name M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Schroders Plc City of registered office (if applicable) London Wall, Barbican Country of registered office (if applicable) England 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 12-Jul-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 15-Jul-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 9.991332 0.000000 9.991332 14232077 or reached Position of previous 10.065001 0.000000 10.065001 notification (if applicable)

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BFYYL325 14232077 9.991332 Sub Total 8.A 14232077 9.991332%

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Schroders PLC Schroder Schroders PLC Administration Limited Schroder Schroders PLC Wealth Holdings Limited Schroders PLC Schroder & Co. 9.991332 9.991332% Limited

