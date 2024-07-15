

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA), Monday announced the receipt of a final order from Aviation Capital Group LLC for 35 737 MAX jets, including 16 737-8 and 19 of the larger 737-10 variant.



'This firm order for additional 737 MAX aircraft enhances the strategic value of ACG's order book, supports a key pillar of our growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to invest in modern and fuel-efficient aircraft technology,' said Thomas Baker, Chief Executive Officer and President at Aviation.



Currently, Boeing's stock is trading at $180.29, down 1.17 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



