ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

15 July 2024

ZIGUP plc

("ZIG" or the "Company")

The Company announces that on 15 July 2024 (the "award date") the following directors were each allocated an award of ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company by the Company's Employment Benefit Trust (EBT) in accordance with the rules of the executive annual bonus plan for FY2024 (EAB) as follows:

Number of shares allocated in accordance with the EAB for FY2024 is as follows:

Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer 49,033

Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer 25,336

Subject to the rules of the EAB, the shares will be held by Global Shares Nominee Account until the sooner of the third anniversary of the award date or the date on which the director's employment with the Company ceases.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Ward 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Allocation of shares under the EAB d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £4.24 49,033 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 49,033£4.24 f) Date of the transaction 15 July 2024 g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue