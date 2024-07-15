Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding der Rohstoffwelt! Analyst gibt dieser Aktie 217 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
Frankfurt
15.07.24
08:39 Uhr
4,980 Euro
+0,020
+0,40 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIGUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZIGUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1005,30018:36
PR Newswire
15.07.2024 17:24 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

15 July 2024

ZIGUP plc
("ZIG" or the "Company")

The Company announces that on 15 July 2024 (the "award date") the following directors were each allocated an award of ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company by the Company's Employment Benefit Trust (EBT) in accordance with the rules of the executive annual bonus plan for FY2024 (EAB) as follows:

Number of shares allocated in accordance with the EAB for FY2024 is as follows:

Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer 49,033

Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer 25,336

Subject to the rules of the EAB, the shares will be held by Global Shares Nominee Account until the sooner of the third anniversary of the award date or the date on which the director's employment with the Company ceases.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Martin Ward
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name ZIGUP plc
b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc
b)Identification codeGB00B41H7391
c) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of shares under the EAB

d) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£4.2449,033
e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 49,033£4.24
f) Date of the transaction 15 July 2024
g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue
1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Philip Vincent
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Finance Officer
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name ZIGUP plc
b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc
b)Identification codeGB00B41H7391
c) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of shares under the EAB

d) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£4.2425,336
e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 25,336£4.24
f) Date of the transaction 15 July 2024
g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.