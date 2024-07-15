EF Hutton Welcomes Jason Kolbert and Jesse Sobelson, CFA

Jason Kolbert to Lead Healthcare Research; Jesse Sobelson to Drive Coverage in Technology, Transportation, and Industrials Segments

EF Hutton LLC ("EF Hutton"), a leading financial services firm, is pleased to announce the addition of two distinguished professionals to its team. Jason Kolbert will be leading the firm's healthcare research efforts, while Jesse Sobelson, CFA, will be driving coverage in the technology, transportation, and industrials segments. These strategic hires underscore EF Hutton's commitment to expanding its research capabilities and adding value for clients.

Jason's career began as a chemist in the pharmaceutical industry, progressing to a product and marketing manager role with Schering-Plough in Japan. Upon his return to the United States, he joined Salomon Smith Barney as a research associate, marking the beginning of his extensive and highly respected career on Wall Street. Over the past 20 years, Mr. Kolbert has established himself as a renowned biotechnology and healthcare analyst and Research Director, bringing unique experience from both the buy side as a portfolio manager and the sell side.

"Jason and Jesse's appointments mark a significant milestone for EF Hutton," said David Boral, CEO of EF Hutton. "Jason's extensive knowledge and innovative approach to healthcare research will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in this critical sector. We are confident that Jason's leadership will drive significant growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

EF Hutton is also excited to welcome Jesse Sobelson, CFA, who will be covering the technology, transportation, and industrials segments. Jesse brings over a decade of analytical expertise to the firm, and further strengthens EF Hutton's research team. His insights from being both a buy- and sell-side analyst provide a unique perspective that will bring valuable guidance and strategic analysis for our clients.

"We are thrilled to have both Jason Kolbert and Jesse Sobelson join our team," added David Boral. "Their combined expertise and innovative approaches will significantly enhance our research capabilities and client offerings across healthcare, technology, transportation, and industrials."

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, which provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of offering superior strategic advice to clients across the globe in any sector, with access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton is a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 275 transactions through various product types. Since 2022, by deal count, the firm has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle of the market space. For more information, please visit efhutton.com.

Contact:

David W. Boral

Chief Executive Officer

590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor

New York, NY 10022

info@efhutton.com

SOURCE: EF Hutton LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com