This database (Excel) product covers the Ireland data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 20 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Ennis, Meath, North Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
- The upcoming data center capacity in Ireland is around 900 MW on full build, which is almost three times the country's current capacity
- Dublin and Cork dominate existing data center capacity in Ireland
- Around 85% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Ennis and Dublin
- Emerging data center locations are Dublin, Ennis, and Cork
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (DB3 or Citywest Data Center.)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (20 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Company Coverage:
- Art Data Centres
- BT Ireland
- Cork Internet eXchange
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Echelon Data Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Eircom
- Energia Data Centre
- Equinix
- JCD Group
- K2 Data Centres
- Keppel Data Centres
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- Prescient Data Centres
- Pure Data Center
- ServeCentric
- Sungard Availability Services
- T5 Data Centers
- Vantage Data Centers
- Viatel
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
