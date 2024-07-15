The "Ireland Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database (Excel) product covers the Ireland data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 20 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Ennis, Meath, North Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

The upcoming data center capacity in Ireland is around 900 MW on full build, which is almost three times the country's current capacity

Dublin and Cork dominate existing data center capacity in Ireland

Around 85% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Ennis and Dublin

Emerging data center locations are Dublin, Ennis, and Cork

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (DB3 or Citywest Data Center.)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (20 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Company Coverage:

Art Data Centres

BT Ireland

Cork Internet eXchange

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

EdgeConneX

Eircom

Energia Data Centre

Equinix

JCD Group

K2 Data Centres

Keppel Data Centres

Nautilus Data Technologies

Prescient Data Centres

Pure Data Center

ServeCentric

Sungard Availability Services

T5 Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers

Viatel

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qphff3

