The cement industry in Germany is expected to grow by 3.5% on an annual basis to reach US$ 3.88 billion in 2024. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 3.6% during 2024-2028. The cement output in Germany is expected to increase from US$ 3.75 billion in 2023 to reach US$ 4.47 billion by 2028.

The German cement industry is expected to remain under pressure in the short term. The decline in homebuilding permits is expected to have an impact on cement sales too in 2024. However, with interest rate cuts and subsequent spending on different infrastructure and construction projects, the publisher expects the demand to revive in the medium to long-term perspective.

In Germany, in 2024, cement manufacturers are investing in carbon dioxide neutral cement plant in the German market in 2024. Holcim Germany, in April 2024, invested hundreds of millions of euros in this climate-neutral cement plant. The EU is also supporting the project with around €110 million in funding. The publisher expects the trend to gain further momentum in the German cement industry in 2024.

Decline in homebuilding permits to affect cement industry growth over the short term in Germany

In Germany, building permits for apartments declined by 18.3% in February 2024, compared to the year before. The data, according to the German government, underscores the continued downturn in demand in the construction and real estate market.

The government data shows that some 18,200 permits were issued, which is 4,100 less compared to the 2023 period. This is expected to have an impact on the cement sales in the German market over the short term. To review the construction sector, the German Property Federation has called on the states to cut property sales tax to stem the decline.

In H2 2024, the expected interest rate cuts are also projected to support the revival of the construction market in Germany. This, in turn, will aid the demand of cement, with spending projected to increase on various infrastructure and other construction projects from the medium to short-term perspective. While the outlook for the cement market remains bleak in the short-term, the publisher expects recovery in cement sales over the medium to long-term perspective.

Firms are investing in carbon dioxide neutral cement plant in the German market in 2024

Holcim Germany, in April 2024, announced that the construction activities of its new CO2-neutral cement plant begun in Germany. The construction activities are slated for completion in 2028. The plant, notably, will use a technology to capture carbon dioxide on an industrial scale, enabling the firm to capture almost completely greenhouse gases from the exhaust air. The carbon dioxide will then be processed to be used as a raw material in the cement industry.

Unlike traditional methods, this kiln will use pure oxygen instead of regular air, resulting in a process gas rich in CO2. This gas will then be purified and processed in the CO2 Processing Unit. Holcim Germany is investing a substantial amount, in the mid-hundreds of millions of euros, in this climate-neutral cement plant. The EU is also supporting the project with around €110 million in funding.

Other firms, in the German market, have also announced significant investment towards carbon capture projects in 2024. Deuna Zement, in May 2024, announced that the firm is planning a €350 million investment to install a carbon capture system at its Deuna cement plant. The firm has also applied for government funding to support the project.

This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the cement industry. With over 50+ KPIs, covering construction markets, distribution channel, end-user, and products in Germany, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

Cement Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and cement opportunities in the various end-user segments.

Distribution Channel: Provides an in-depth analysis of cement distribution channel across products at country level in value terms.

Cement Products: Provides demand analysis of market by 4 key segments: Portland Cement, Blended Cement, Specialty Cement, and Green Cement. This segment also includes in depth analysis of further sub-segments of 8 cement product types.

This databook offering provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the cement industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by cement products and end-user, construction market and distribution channel.

In addition, it also provides market size of the cement products and its demand analysis in Germany. With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.

