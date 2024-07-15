Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24,2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 8 to July 12, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 08/07/2024 203,298 65.085324 13,231,716.20 XPAR 08/07/2024 140,000 65.038131 9,105,338.34 CEUX 08/07/2024 15,000 65.021503 975,322.55 TQEX 08/07/2024 15,000 65.024461 975,366.92 AQEU 09/07/2024 243,601 63.451662 15,456,888.31 XPAR 09/07/2024 110,000 63.423382 6,976,572.02 CEUX 09/07/2024 15,000 63.382799 950,741.99 TQEX 09/07/2024 15,000 63.380541 950,708.12 AQEU 10/07/2024 234,687 63.197951 14,831,737.53 XPAR 10/07/2024 120,000 63.189835 7,582,780.20 CEUX 10/07/2024 15,000 63.186510 947,797.65 TQEX 10/07/2024 15,000 63.189083 947,836.25 AQEU 11/07/2024 237,559 62.893340 14,940,878.96 XPAR 11/07/2024 120,000 62.851883 7,542,225.96 CEUX 11/07/2024 14,000 62.863945 880,095.23 TQEX 11/07/2024 14,000 62.843922 879,814.91 AQEU 12/07/2024 229,886 63.629828 14,627,606.64 XPAR 12/07/2024 119,965 63.600330 7,629,813.59 CEUX 12/07/2024 14,996 63.604214 953,808.79 TQEX 12/07/2024 14,996 63.608186 953,868.36 AQEU Total 1,906,988 63.629618 121,340,918.49

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240715411713/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies

Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com