Arlington, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2024) - Health Technology Executive and Award-Winning Social Entrepreneur, Brian Meshkin relaunches Proove Genomics, continuing the mission to provide personalized and predictive pain management solutions to Americans in dire need. Fortified by the most advanced tools in genetics and information technology, and supported by the world's largest clinical-genetic data bank for pain and orthopedics, with over 153,000 patients and 28 billion data points, Proove Genomics empowers patients and physicians to pivot away from subjective assessments of pain and "trial-and-error" treatment decisions into individualized assessments and treatment diagnostics that accurately assess both pain management and the potential risks involved in treatments. The "Comeback Story" begins today for pain patients, the clinicians who treat them, and the personalized medicine laboratory they rely upon to make the best decisions in pain management.

Proove Genomics reasserts its position as the leader amidst America's battle with the dueling public health crises of chronic pain and opioid addiction. According to the CDC, more than 1 out of 5 Americans experienced chronic pain in 2021 alone. Studies suggest that chronic pain is more prevalent and costly than cancer, diabetes, and heart disease combined, with rates increasing compared to other chronic conditions. At the same time, opioid overdoses continue to climb and have become the leading cause of preventable death in America. These dueling crises are complicated, as efforts to solve one have only worsened the other.

Proove Genomics offers personalized medicine lab testing that evaluates biological markers like genetics, in combination with phenotypic variables like age, gender, environment, and behavior. These analytics can assess pain sensitivity for 96% of the population, determine patient risk for opioid use disorder with up to 96.7% accuracy, and inform treatment decisions resulting in a 45% reduction in pain. Additionally, Proove's precision health testing offers the potential for insights to personalize treatments for various conditions, furthering its mission to prevent opioid overdoses and manage pain, while creating the infrastructure for its tests to assess and treat a wide spectrum of ailments involving pain.

Supported by extensive published studies involving over 13,000 patients, Proove Genomics demonstrates substantial clinical utility, leading to significant reductions in pain and opioid use disorder. Published studies suggest clinicians recognize the value of Proove's testing, rating it highly valuable, with 88%-90% acknowledging its benefits to patients. This evidence-based approach not only validates Proove's solutions, but also instills confidence when compared to less-experienced companies lacking the data support that Proove Genomics provides.

"Patients deserve to be understood individually to effectively reduce their pain, improve their function and quality of life, and understand the underlying causes of their condition. Our team has been tried and tested, quite literally. Like the patients we help, and clinician heroes we serve, we understand what it's like to be unfairly maligned, and we have succeeded in proving ourselves as credible leaders in the field. Our relaunch begins now-not only for us, but for the chronic pain patients who have been treated so poorly, and the clinicians who have been castigated for doing their best to help patients. We are positioned to finish the mission we started and it's going to be a great comeback story," says founder and Executive Chairman, Brian Meshkin, who successfully led the company through a completely discredited investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice in order to demonstrate the integrity of Proove's tests, technology, its compliant business practices, and team.

Former President of The Maryland Chapter and Regional Director with the American Society of Addiction Medicine, Dr. J. Ramsay Farah, MD, MPH, FAAP, FACPM, DFASAM, MRO, DABAM, CPE, explains, "Proove technology is wonderful and should be used routinely by those who treat addiction with medically-assisted treatments, and also by those who are treating patients in pain with scheduled substances. I have used Proove technology on hundreds of patients, I performed clinical studies and authored published studies demonstrating its clinical validity. And I have also tragically seen what happens to patients when this valuable information is unavailable. I am so pleased to know that this life-saving technology is available to clinicians and patients again." Dr. Farah previously served on the Medical Advisory Board of Proove, as well as utilized the technology at the Phoenix Health Center in Hagerstown, Maryland. Dr. Farah has been very active in medical community leadership, having served on the Boards of the Maryland State Medical Society, Maryland Board of Physicians, and as Regional Medical Director, North East, for United Healthcare Clinical Services and Medical Director QI, Sierra Military Health, Region 1, TRICARE.

Recently joining the Proove Genomics executive team as Chief Commercial Officer is Pamela Bonnett, who brings with her 30 years of experience in medical device growth for Fortune 100 companies. Pamela has managed P&L portfolios of up to $1 billion and has demonstrated a successful track record in leading companies through product development to FDA submission. Bonnett explains, "We continue our mission, which is more important and dire than ever, and are inviting former employees to apply for open positions and, if hired, they will have their stock options automatically vest. We are also asking former patients to submit a specimen and their test order information to us with a doctor's order, and we will rebuild our biobank and provide them with the results they have been in need of for the past few years. Additionally, the over 2,000 former clinicians who relied on Proove testing to improve patient care will be at the front of the line as we enroll clinics in our laboratory service." Proove is currently conducting outreach to former clinics and will be launching a sales force at the end of the year.

Building on its track record of success presenting over 100 studies and posters at scientific and medical meetings, Proove Genomics continues to perform research and present research at meetings across the country. In July 2024, Proove will be presenting data on a study of over 5,000 patients at the American Society of Pain & Neuroscience Annual Meeting in Miami, Florida, entitled, "Personalized Medicine Advanced Analytics Demonstrates Improved Outcomes in Medicare Beneficiaries with Chronic Pain."

"This team has the passion, track record, chemistry, and ethical commitment to successfully carry this mission forward," asserts Meshkin. "Having tested over 225,000 patients so far, we have the wisdom gained from experience, the numerous awards from leading medical societies, the peer-reviewed studies, the support of various stakeholders, and the scientific and mathematical expertise to deliver on the promise of personalized pain management."

Consistent with its social impact mission, Proove Genomics, along with other Profound Ventures companies, is working closely with communities across America to address the opioid overdose crisis. In southern California, where Proove's testing is reimbursed through Medi-Cal starting in July 2024, the company is collaborating with the Claremont Graduate University School of Global and Community Health (SGCH). Founding Dean of the SGCH and President of the Community Translational Research Institute, Dr. Andy Johnson, explains, "Many marginalized populations in both urban and rural areas, as well as native communities, struggle to get quality access to care. And when they do, their conditions are often advanced and complicated because of the delay in getting care. By collaborating with Proove Genomics and other Profound Ventures companies, we hope to expand access to precision medicine and further research into how predictive healthcare technologies can improve the quality of life for those often left behind by our current healthcare system."

Another community where Proove is partnering with local stakeholders is the City of Savannah in Chatham County, Georgia. Working closely with local stakeholders, Proove is providing access to its personalized medicine testing as part of a comprehensive community approach. Captain Mike Sarhatt, Director of the Counter Narcotics Team for the Chatham County Police Department and former agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), explains, "It takes a comprehensive approach to save lives and reduce opioid overdoses. We are excited about the promise of supporting the use of Proove Genomics to identify those people at risk for misusing opioids, even among high school students and college athletes where individuals may be first introduced to pain medications. We cannot enforce our way out of this problem, as there is no silver bullet here. By working together across the community, we hope to bend the curve down."

As Proove Genomics continues to lead the way in personalized pain medicine, it remains dedicated to ethically empowering patients and healthcare providers alike. With its proven solutions, commitment to patient well-being, and visionary leadership, Proove Genomics is poised to continue reshaping the future of healthcare.

As part of the relaunch, Proove Genomics has its CLIA-certified laboratory based in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area. With the acquisition of the North Texas Genome Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Arlington, Profound Ventures is positioned to help realize the life science industry potential of one of the nation's largest metropolitan areas. "BioNTX is pleased to welcome Proove Genomics and other Profound Ventures companies to North Texas," states Kathleen M. Otto-Rosenblum, CEO of BioNTX. "With visionary leadership and dedication to community building offered by Brian Meshkin and his executive team, Proove Genomics will be an invaluable member of BioNTX and the Biotechnology & Healthcare Industry Alliance of North Texas (BHIANT) as we collectively seek to continue building an industry-leading bioscience ecosystem in one of the nation's fastest growing metropolitan areas of Dallas-Fort Worth."

Previously, Proove Biosciences was based in Irvine, California, and founder Brian Meshkin has been an active supporter of the life science and entrepreneurship community in Orange County, California, where he was selected as Emerging Company CEO of the Year by OCTANe, and EY Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist twice, and an Innovator of the Year and Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award Winner by the Orange County Business Journal. Meshkin explains, "OCTANe is a critical part of the entrepreneurial pulse in southern California. Having spoken at their events, been recognized with an award, and volunteered to help in various programs, it has been great to access the tremendous resources available through their Launchpad Accelerator."

Bill Carpou, CEO of Octane, explains, "Over the years, we have collaborated with Brian and his team on various ventures, as well as efforts to support the health and life science community in southern California. As one of the top 5 accelerators in the nation, Octane's Launchpad Accelerator has assisted 1,968 companies raise $8.2B in capital. Proove Genomics has been one of those Launchpad companies, and we congratulate them on their relaunch, their successful seed financing, and look forward to continuing to be a part of their comeback story."

