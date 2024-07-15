

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Research indicates that getting too little or too much sleep in later life is associated with a higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.



The earliest affected brain regions in Alzheimer's are those involved in regulating sleep and circadian rhythms. This means that individuals in the early stages of the condition might experience sleep disturbances before showing the typical signs of memory loss or other symptoms.



Sleep is believed to play a crucial role in clearing away cellular waste that accumulates in the brain throughout the day. During sleep, the fluid surrounding brain cells removes molecular waste, including the protein amyloid, which is closely linked to Alzheimer's disease. While amyloid is naturally produced by the brain daily, problems arise when it forms into sticky clumps called plaques. Prolonged wakefulness can lead to increased amyloid buildup, which can hinder the brain's ability to efficiently eliminate it.



While insufficient sleep, typically defined as six hours or less per night, may not be the sole cause of amyloid accumulation, studies suggest that older adults aged 65 to 85 with existing brain plaques had higher amyloid levels and poorer cognition when they slept less. Although lack of sleep alone may not directly cause dementia, it is considered a risk factor that can increase the likelihood and progression of the condition. It's crucial to prioritize sleep and aim for seven to nine hours per night starting in one's 40s or 50s.



Conversely, excessive sleep, exceeding nine hours or involving multiple naps, is also linked to a heightened risk for dementia, often associated with underlying mental or physical health conditions. While long sleep duration isn't definitively linked to dementia, it may indicate an underlying issue rather than being a direct cause.



Many people experience changes in their sleep patterns after retirement, but significant shifts should prompt a consultation with a healthcare provider or sleep specialist.



