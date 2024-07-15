Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2024) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce first shipments of copper concentrates related to the Offtake Agreement (or the "Agreement") with Anglo American Sur. S.A. ("Anglo" or "Anglo American") a division of Anglo-American PLC.

The Company has supplied 503.74 dry metric tonnes ("DMT") of copper concentrates to Anglo's Chagres smelter in Catemu, Chile. The copper concentrates were produced from copper smelting by-products (slags) supplied to BMR by Anglo. The copper concentrates were produced at BMR's Punitaqui copper flotation plant and contained 25.98 percent copper, for approximately 288,500 pounds of copper in concentrate.

The Company will continue to increase production results with a goal of producing approximately 1,400 DMT per month in the near term and reaching up to 2,800 DMT of copper concentrate production per month by year-end.

Martin Kostuik, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "This initial copper concentrate shipment marks a significant stride towards positive cash flow, in line with Battery's goal of building a mid-tier copper producer. As we generate cash flow from copper sales, including leveraging thirty-party sources of mill feed such as those from Anglo, we will also continue to ramp up mine-sourced mill feed from our Cinabrio, San Andres, and Dalmacia mines to achieve full production."

The Company recently initiated copper concentrate production on May 13th, 2024 after the successful commissioning of the recently refurbished and upgraded mineral processing facility at Punitaqui. Mining activities to establish access to the mineralized zones in both Cinabrio and San Andres continue to ramp up and provide and increasing amount of stockpiles containing fresh mill feed. Cinabrio is the original mine that supplied feed for the first 10 years of prior operations, primarily operated by Glencore plc.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources' mission is to build a mid-tier copper producer and it has recently initiated mine and mill operations at the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper-gold-silver producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile. Battery Mineral Resources is unique because it leverages the inherent value from its 100% owned subsidiary, ESI Energy Services Inc., a renewable energy equipment rental and sales company. The Company's portfolio also consists of two cobalt assets and one graphite asset located in North America, South America and South Korea. The Company is focused on providing shareholders accretive exposure to copper and the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions.

Martin Kostuik, CEO

