

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) reported second quarter pilbara iron ore shipments of 80.3 million tonnes (Rio Tinto share 66.2 million tonnes) were 2% higher than the second quarter of 2023.



In the Pilbara, the company produced 79.5 million tonnes (Rio Tinto share 67.5 million tonnes) in the second quarter, 2% lower than the corresponding period of 2023. Productivity gains offset ore depletion, however production and shipping in the quarter were impacted by a train collision in mid-May, which resulted in around six days of lost rail capacity and full stockpiles at some mines.



Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said, '.. Construction of the Simandou high grade iron ore project in Guinea is advancing at pace, the ramp up of the Oyu Tolgoi underground is on track and we are set to achieve first production from the Rincon starter plant by the end of the year.'



Bauxite production for the second-quarter was 14.7 million tonnes up 9% from the second quarter of 2023. The increase reflects implementation of the Safe Production System, especially at Weipa where it achieved higher plant utilisation and feed rates. Therefore, the Group full year bauxite production guidance is expected to be around the top end of its 53 million tonne to 56 million tonne range.



Alumina production of 1.7 million tonnes was 10% lower than the second quarter of 2023 due to the continuing impacts to its Gladstone operations from the breakage of the third-party operated Queensland Gas Pipeline in March. As a result, the company has reduced its group full year alumina production guidance to 7.0 million tonnes to 7.3 million tonnes from the prior outlook of 7.6 million tonnes to 7.9 million tonnes. The company expects gas supplies from the pipeline to return to normal levels by the end of 2024.



Aluminium production of 0.8 million tonnes was 1% higher than the second quarter of 2023 with its smelters continuing to demonstrate stable performance during the period.



