Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2024) - Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care, LLC has announced the launch of its new product, the Scar Support Treatment. The formula combines Oxygenated Purified Water with Vitamins A thru E, Hyaluronic Acid, Peptides, and medical-grade Silicone to target scar tissue.

Dr. Sam Speron, a plastic surgeon and founder of Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care, developed the Scar Support Treatment. "My goal was to create a product that improves the appearance of scars and supports the skin's healing process," states Dr. Speron. "Using oxygen to deliver nutrients to scar tissue, while promoting collagen production and reducing inflammation."

Grand View Research estimated the global scar treatment market at USD 13.2 billion in 2023 and expects it to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2024 to 2030. The demand for non-invasive treatments and awareness of scars' psychological impact are factors driving market growth.

The All Natural Scar Support Treatment utilizes a unique oxygenated skincare technology. The formula penetrates the skin, delivering oxygen straight to scar tissue. This treatment aims to stimulate cellular regeneration, soften the appearance of scars, and improve skin texture.

"We are proud to introduce the Scar Support Treatment to our product line," says Dr. Speron. "This formula offers a solution for individuals seeking to minimize the appearance of scars and achieve healthier skin, all in the comfort of their home."

Scar Support Treatment works on all skin types and can treat new and old scars, including those from surgeries, injuries, acne, and burns. Customers can purchase the Scar Support Treatment on Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care website and through select retailers nationwide.

Visit www.DrSperonsNaturalSkinCare.com to learn more about the Scar Support Treatment and other skin care solutions offered by Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care, LLC.

About Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care, LLC

Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care, LLC, is a Chicago-based skincare company founded by Dr. Sam Speron, a board-certified plastic surgeon with over two decades of experience. The company provides natural, effective, scientifically backed skincare solutions promoting healthy skin. Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care offers a range of products designed to address various skin concerns, including scars, acne, aging, and sun damage.

