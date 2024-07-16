Anzeige
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

16 July 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

15 July 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

17,372

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

716.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

704.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

709.3841p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,492,097 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,964,075 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

359

710

09:22:57

OD_84hINFb-00

XLON

391

709

10:03:46

OD_84hSeJe-00

BATE

581

709

10:38:33

OD_84hbP6H-00

XLON

448

709

10:38:33

OD_84hbP6X-00

CHIX

459

709

10:38:33

OD_84hbPHx-00

XLON

418

709

10:39:54

OD_84hbkE5-00

XLON

149

708

10:58:38

OD_84hgSg6-00

BATE

253

708

10:58:38

OD_84hgSg7-00

BATE

550

708

10:58:38

OD_84hgSlQ-00

XLON

30

708

10:58:38

OD_84hgSlR-01

XLON

214

708

11:14:15

OD_84hkOP3-00

XLON

409

709

11:38:45

OD_84hqYw4-00

XLON

414

709

11:38:45

OD_84hqYw4-02

BATE

1

707

11:44:56

OD_84hs7MV-00

XLON

625

707

11:44:56

OD_84hs7MV-02

XLON

543

707

12:32:15

OD_84i41qe-00

XLON

388

707

12:55:13

OD_84i9oTr-00

XLON

84

707

12:59:25

OD_84iArrF-00

CHIX

454

707

13:18:36

OD_84iFhU7-00

XLON

358

706

13:51:03

OD_84iNrpt-00

CHIX

364

705

14:33:46

OD_84iYcWO-00

CHIX

386

705

14:33:46

OD_84iYcWP-00

BATE

165

705

14:33:46

OD_84iYcWP-02

TRQX

39

705

14:33:46

OD_84iYcWQ-00

TRQX

629

704

14:33:46

OD_84iYcWo-00

XLON

100

707

15:05:51

OD_84ighVH-00

CHIX

27

707

15:05:51

OD_84ighVI-01

CHIX

380

707

15:05:51

OD_84ighVI-03

CHIX

81

709

15:41:29

OD_84ipfZy-00

XLON

203

709

15:41:29

OD_84ipfZz-00

BATE

91

709

15:41:29

OD_84ipfZz-02

XLON

308

709

15:41:29

OD_84ipfa3-00

TRQX

2159

709

15:41:29

OD_84ipfa4-00

XLON

259

709

15:41:29

OD_84ipfa4-02

BATE

409

709

15:41:29

OD_84ipfa5-00

CHIX

25

709

15:41:29

OD_84ipfd2-00

AQXE

236

709

15:41:29

OD_84ipfd2-02

AQXE

227

716

16:05:32

OD_84ivj5M-00

CHIX

366

716

16:05:34

OD_84ivjbz-00

CHIX

612

714

16:09:56

OD_84iwpZB-00

XLON

98

714

16:09:56

OD_84iwpZC-01

CHIX

382

714

16:09:56

OD_84iwpZD-00

XLON

21

714

16:09:56

OD_84iwpZE-00

TRQX

227

714

16:09:56

OD_84iwpZE-02

CHIX

314

714

16:09:56

OD_84iwpZE-04

TRQX

107

714

16:09:56

OD_84iwpZF-00

CHIX

627

713

16:16:39

OD_84iyWRV-00

XLON

357

713

16:16:39

OD_84iyWRW-00

CHIX

202

713

16:16:39

OD_84iyWRW-02

BATE

209

713

16:16:39

OD_84iyWRX-00

BATE

54

713

16:16:39

OD_84iyWRX-02

CHIX

22

713

16:16:39

OD_84iyWRY-00

BATE

77

714

16:29:40

OD_84j1nmz-00

AQXE

401

712

16:29:40

OD_84j1npT-02

XLON

54

713

16:29:52

OD_84j1qu2-01

AQXE

20

713

16:29:53

OD_84j1r9p-00

AQXE

5

713

16:29:54

OD_84j1rRx-00

AQXE

1

713

16:29:55

OD_84j1rgf-00

AQXE


