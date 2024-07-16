Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16
16 July 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
15 July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
17,372
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
716.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
704.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
709.3841p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,492,097 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,964,075 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
359
710
09:22:57
OD_84hINFb-00
XLON
391
709
10:03:46
OD_84hSeJe-00
BATE
581
709
10:38:33
OD_84hbP6H-00
XLON
448
709
10:38:33
OD_84hbP6X-00
CHIX
459
709
10:38:33
OD_84hbPHx-00
XLON
418
709
10:39:54
OD_84hbkE5-00
XLON
149
708
10:58:38
OD_84hgSg6-00
BATE
253
708
10:58:38
OD_84hgSg7-00
BATE
550
708
10:58:38
OD_84hgSlQ-00
XLON
30
708
10:58:38
OD_84hgSlR-01
XLON
214
708
11:14:15
OD_84hkOP3-00
XLON
409
709
11:38:45
OD_84hqYw4-00
XLON
414
709
11:38:45
OD_84hqYw4-02
BATE
1
707
11:44:56
OD_84hs7MV-00
XLON
625
707
11:44:56
OD_84hs7MV-02
XLON
543
707
12:32:15
OD_84i41qe-00
XLON
388
707
12:55:13
OD_84i9oTr-00
XLON
84
707
12:59:25
OD_84iArrF-00
CHIX
454
707
13:18:36
OD_84iFhU7-00
XLON
358
706
13:51:03
OD_84iNrpt-00
CHIX
364
705
14:33:46
OD_84iYcWO-00
CHIX
386
705
14:33:46
OD_84iYcWP-00
BATE
165
705
14:33:46
OD_84iYcWP-02
TRQX
39
705
14:33:46
OD_84iYcWQ-00
TRQX
629
704
14:33:46
OD_84iYcWo-00
XLON
100
707
15:05:51
OD_84ighVH-00
CHIX
27
707
15:05:51
OD_84ighVI-01
CHIX
380
707
15:05:51
OD_84ighVI-03
CHIX
81
709
15:41:29
OD_84ipfZy-00
XLON
203
709
15:41:29
OD_84ipfZz-00
BATE
91
709
15:41:29
OD_84ipfZz-02
XLON
308
709
15:41:29
OD_84ipfa3-00
TRQX
2159
709
15:41:29
OD_84ipfa4-00
XLON
259
709
15:41:29
OD_84ipfa4-02
BATE
409
709
15:41:29
OD_84ipfa5-00
CHIX
25
709
15:41:29
OD_84ipfd2-00
AQXE
236
709
15:41:29
OD_84ipfd2-02
AQXE
227
716
16:05:32
OD_84ivj5M-00
CHIX
366
716
16:05:34
OD_84ivjbz-00
CHIX
612
714
16:09:56
OD_84iwpZB-00
XLON
98
714
16:09:56
OD_84iwpZC-01
CHIX
382
714
16:09:56
OD_84iwpZD-00
XLON
21
714
16:09:56
OD_84iwpZE-00
TRQX
227
714
16:09:56
OD_84iwpZE-02
CHIX
314
714
16:09:56
OD_84iwpZE-04
TRQX
107
714
16:09:56
OD_84iwpZF-00
CHIX
627
713
16:16:39
OD_84iyWRV-00
XLON
357
713
16:16:39
OD_84iyWRW-00
CHIX
202
713
16:16:39
OD_84iyWRW-02
BATE
209
713
16:16:39
OD_84iyWRX-00
BATE
54
713
16:16:39
OD_84iyWRX-02
CHIX
22
713
16:16:39
OD_84iyWRY-00
BATE
77
714
16:29:40
OD_84j1nmz-00
AQXE
401
712
16:29:40
OD_84j1npT-02
XLON
54
713
16:29:52
OD_84j1qu2-01
AQXE
20
713
16:29:53
OD_84j1r9p-00
AQXE
5
713
16:29:54
OD_84j1rRx-00
AQXE
1
713
16:29:55
OD_84j1rgf-00
AQXE