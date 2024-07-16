Anzeige
KI und Kultiviertes Fleisch: Die nächste Grenze technologischer Disruption
16.07.2024
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55)

Date: 16 July 2024

Name of applicant:

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

Name of scheme:

General purpose block listing scheme

Period of return:

From:

16 January 2024

To:

15 July 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

832,310

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

832,310

Name of contact:

Caroline Driscoll

Telephone number of contact:

020 7743 2427


