

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Economic sentiment from Germany and foreign trade from the euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue bank lending survey results.



In the meantime, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes final consumer price data for June. Consumer price inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 0.8 percent in June, as initially estimated.



At 5.00 am ET, Germany ZEW economic sentiment survey data is due. The ZEW economic confidence index is forecast to fall sharply to 42.5 in July from 47.5 in June.



Also, foreign trade data is due from the euro area. The trade surplus is expected to increase to EUR 17.1 billion in May from EUR 15 billion in April.



