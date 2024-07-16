Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
KI und Kultiviertes Fleisch: Die nächste Grenze technologischer Disruption
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
16.07.24
08:04 Uhr
1,870 Euro
-0,008
-0,43 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8601,91810:25
Dow Jones News
16.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 July 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 15 July 2024 it purchased a total of 97,838 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers 
UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           69,591     28,247 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8800     GBP1.5760 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8600     GBP1.5580 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8692     GBP1.5684

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,996,605 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,383      1.8600        XDUB     08:06:21      00029079199TRDU1 
1,558      1.8800        XDUB     09:14:13      00029079356TRDU1 
1,984      1.8800        XDUB     09:14:13      00029079357TRDU1 
300       1.8800        XDUB     09:14:13      00029079358TRDU1 
684       1.8800        XDUB     09:17:37      00029079362TRDU1 
874       1.8800        XDUB     09:17:37      00029079363TRDU1 
3,264      1.8800        XDUB     09:17:37      00029079364TRDU1 
284       1.8720        XDUB     10:08:15      00029079419TRDU1 
3,685      1.8720        XDUB     10:08:15      00029079420TRDU1 
4,283      1.8720        XDUB     11:26:05      00029079575TRDU1 
1,219      1.8720        XDUB     11:26:05      00029079576TRDU1 
1,037      1.8700        XDUB     11:26:05      00029079577TRDU1 
3,721      1.8640        XDUB     11:48:44      00029079607TRDU1 
2,414      1.8680        XDUB     13:00:58      00029079741TRDU1 
717       1.8680        XDUB     13:00:58      00029079742TRDU1 
2,414      1.8680        XDUB     13:00:58      00029079743TRDU1 
1,236      1.8680        XDUB     13:00:58      00029079744TRDU1 
2,414      1.8680        XDUB     13:00:58      00029079745TRDU1 
2,216      1.8620        XDUB     13:22:57      00029079763TRDU1 
1,665      1.8620        XDUB     13:40:49      00029079778TRDU1 
377       1.8600        XDUB     13:57:13      00029079806TRDU1 
1,400      1.8600        XDUB     13:57:13      00029079807TRDU1 
375       1.8600        XDUB     13:57:13      00029079808TRDU1 
940       1.8600        XDUB     14:20:01      00029079857TRDU1 
1,098      1.8600        XDUB     14:20:01      00029079859TRDU1 
2,017      1.8620        XDUB     14:43:31      00029079991TRDU1 
2,132      1.8620        XDUB     14:43:31      00029079992TRDU1 
2,077      1.8620        XDUB     14:43:31      00029079993TRDU1 
2,018      1.8640        XDUB     15:03:53      00029080089TRDU1 
2,030      1.8620        XDUB     15:03:53      00029080090TRDU1 
1,185      1.8600        XDUB     15:27:09      00029080435TRDU1 
2,886      1.8600        XDUB     15:27:09      00029080437TRDU1 
224       1.8800        XDUB     16:06:58      00029080748TRDU1 
2,586      1.8800        XDUB     16:06:58      00029080749TRDU1 
1,176      1.8800        XDUB     16:06:58      00029080750TRDU1 
4,300      1.8760        XDUB     16:08:33      00029080752TRDU1 
2,298      1.8760        XDUB     16:08:33      00029080753TRDU1 
1,934      1.8780        XDUB     16:25:33      00029080865TRDU1 
186       1.8780        XDUB     16:25:33      00029080866TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,511      1.5580        XLON     08:06:21      00029079200TRDU1 
1,490      1.5760        XLON     09:17:37      00029079359TRDU1 
1,490      1.5740        XLON     09:17:37      00029079360TRDU1 
1,564      1.5740        XLON     09:17:37      00029079361TRDU1 
1,360      1.5700        XLON     10:08:15      00029079418TRDU1 
1,605      1.5740        XLON     11:26:05      00029079573TRDU1 
1,650      1.5740        XLON     11:26:05      00029079574TRDU1 
1,210      1.5720        XLON     12:41:39      00029079723TRDU1 
178       1.5720        XLON     12:41:39      00029079724TRDU1 
1,508      1.5700        XLON     13:01:33      00029079746TRDU1 
397       1.5700        XLON     13:01:33      00029079747TRDU1 
459       1.5700        XLON     13:01:33      00029079748TRDU1 
539       1.5700        XLON     13:01:33      00029079749TRDU1 
38        1.5640        XLON     13:57:13      00029079809TRDU1 
499       1.5640        XLON     13:57:13      00029079810TRDU1 
1,397      1.5640        XLON     13:57:13      00029079811TRDU1 
892       1.5640        XLON     13:57:13      00029079812TRDU1 
33        1.5620        XLON     14:20:01      00029079858TRDU1 
657       1.5620        XLON     14:20:01      00029079860TRDU1 
1,373      1.5620        XLON     14:43:31      00029079989TRDU1 
1,368      1.5620        XLON     14:43:31      00029079990TRDU1 
1,362      1.5640        XLON     15:03:53      00029080087TRDU1 
1,556      1.5640        XLON     15:03:53      00029080088TRDU1 
49        1.5600        XLON     15:27:09      00029080433TRDU1 
1,373      1.5600        XLON     15:27:09      00029080434TRDU1 
2        1.5600        XLON     15:27:09      00029080436TRDU1 
2,687      1.5740        XLON     16:08:33      00029080751TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  334246 
EQS News ID:  1946653 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1946653&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.