DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 July 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 15 July 2024 it purchased a total of 97,838 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 69,591 28,247 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8800 GBP1.5760 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8600 GBP1.5580 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8692 GBP1.5684

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,996,605 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,383 1.8600 XDUB 08:06:21 00029079199TRDU1 1,558 1.8800 XDUB 09:14:13 00029079356TRDU1 1,984 1.8800 XDUB 09:14:13 00029079357TRDU1 300 1.8800 XDUB 09:14:13 00029079358TRDU1 684 1.8800 XDUB 09:17:37 00029079362TRDU1 874 1.8800 XDUB 09:17:37 00029079363TRDU1 3,264 1.8800 XDUB 09:17:37 00029079364TRDU1 284 1.8720 XDUB 10:08:15 00029079419TRDU1 3,685 1.8720 XDUB 10:08:15 00029079420TRDU1 4,283 1.8720 XDUB 11:26:05 00029079575TRDU1 1,219 1.8720 XDUB 11:26:05 00029079576TRDU1 1,037 1.8700 XDUB 11:26:05 00029079577TRDU1 3,721 1.8640 XDUB 11:48:44 00029079607TRDU1 2,414 1.8680 XDUB 13:00:58 00029079741TRDU1 717 1.8680 XDUB 13:00:58 00029079742TRDU1 2,414 1.8680 XDUB 13:00:58 00029079743TRDU1 1,236 1.8680 XDUB 13:00:58 00029079744TRDU1 2,414 1.8680 XDUB 13:00:58 00029079745TRDU1 2,216 1.8620 XDUB 13:22:57 00029079763TRDU1 1,665 1.8620 XDUB 13:40:49 00029079778TRDU1 377 1.8600 XDUB 13:57:13 00029079806TRDU1 1,400 1.8600 XDUB 13:57:13 00029079807TRDU1 375 1.8600 XDUB 13:57:13 00029079808TRDU1 940 1.8600 XDUB 14:20:01 00029079857TRDU1 1,098 1.8600 XDUB 14:20:01 00029079859TRDU1 2,017 1.8620 XDUB 14:43:31 00029079991TRDU1 2,132 1.8620 XDUB 14:43:31 00029079992TRDU1 2,077 1.8620 XDUB 14:43:31 00029079993TRDU1 2,018 1.8640 XDUB 15:03:53 00029080089TRDU1 2,030 1.8620 XDUB 15:03:53 00029080090TRDU1 1,185 1.8600 XDUB 15:27:09 00029080435TRDU1 2,886 1.8600 XDUB 15:27:09 00029080437TRDU1 224 1.8800 XDUB 16:06:58 00029080748TRDU1 2,586 1.8800 XDUB 16:06:58 00029080749TRDU1 1,176 1.8800 XDUB 16:06:58 00029080750TRDU1 4,300 1.8760 XDUB 16:08:33 00029080752TRDU1 2,298 1.8760 XDUB 16:08:33 00029080753TRDU1 1,934 1.8780 XDUB 16:25:33 00029080865TRDU1 186 1.8780 XDUB 16:25:33 00029080866TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,511 1.5580 XLON 08:06:21 00029079200TRDU1 1,490 1.5760 XLON 09:17:37 00029079359TRDU1 1,490 1.5740 XLON 09:17:37 00029079360TRDU1 1,564 1.5740 XLON 09:17:37 00029079361TRDU1 1,360 1.5700 XLON 10:08:15 00029079418TRDU1 1,605 1.5740 XLON 11:26:05 00029079573TRDU1 1,650 1.5740 XLON 11:26:05 00029079574TRDU1 1,210 1.5720 XLON 12:41:39 00029079723TRDU1 178 1.5720 XLON 12:41:39 00029079724TRDU1 1,508 1.5700 XLON 13:01:33 00029079746TRDU1 397 1.5700 XLON 13:01:33 00029079747TRDU1 459 1.5700 XLON 13:01:33 00029079748TRDU1 539 1.5700 XLON 13:01:33 00029079749TRDU1 38 1.5640 XLON 13:57:13 00029079809TRDU1 499 1.5640 XLON 13:57:13 00029079810TRDU1 1,397 1.5640 XLON 13:57:13 00029079811TRDU1 892 1.5640 XLON 13:57:13 00029079812TRDU1 33 1.5620 XLON 14:20:01 00029079858TRDU1 657 1.5620 XLON 14:20:01 00029079860TRDU1 1,373 1.5620 XLON 14:43:31 00029079989TRDU1 1,368 1.5620 XLON 14:43:31 00029079990TRDU1 1,362 1.5640 XLON 15:03:53 00029080087TRDU1 1,556 1.5640 XLON 15:03:53 00029080088TRDU1 49 1.5600 XLON 15:27:09 00029080433TRDU1 1,373 1.5600 XLON 15:27:09 00029080434TRDU1 2 1.5600 XLON 15:27:09 00029080436TRDU1 2,687 1.5740 XLON 16:08:33 00029080751TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 334246 EQS News ID: 1946653 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1946653&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)