LONDON (dpa-AFX) - In its first-quarter trading update, Intermediate Capital group plc (ICP.L) Tuesday said its assets under management or AUM as on June 30 increased 23.7 percent year-on-year to $101 billion.



The company said its outlook remains unchanged.



Half-year results are scheduled to be reported on November 13.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX