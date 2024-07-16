Global growth equity investor Summit Partners is delighted to welcome Dr. David Krajicek to the firm's Executive-in-Residence ("EIR") program. In this role, Dr. Krajicek will work closely with Summit's Growth Products Services team to identify new investment opportunities and advise growth-stage companies within the data and analytics sector.

Dr. Krajicek is an experienced operator who has built and led data and analytics companies for more than 25 years. Most recently, he served as CEO of JATO, an automotive data company, where he led meaningful value creation initiatives centered around technology enhancement, new product launches and improved go-to-market. Dr. Krajicek joined JATO following a 14-year tenure with GfK, a global market research and analytics company where he held several executive roles, leading teams of several thousand people and managing a nearly $1 billion P&L. In 2017, GfK was acquired in a take-private transaction valued at $1.5 billion. As part of GfK's global management board, Dr. Krajicek was named CEO of the company's research division, leading it through its transformation and sale to Ipsos. Prior to GfK, Dr. Krajicek spent nearly a decade at ARBOR, a U.S.-based data-led market research firm. During his tenure at ARBOR, the business underwent transformative growth, scaling 30-fold and ultimately resulting in an acquisition by GfK. Dr. Krajicek holds a BA in cognitive psychology from UC San Diego and an MA and PhD in cognitive psychology from Claremont Graduate University.

"We are confident that David's deep understanding of data and analytics companies and his extensive operating experience will both serve to support Summit's efforts in identifying and partnering with leading growth companies in this dynamic sector," said Chris Bon, Principal at Summit Partners. "We are thrilled to welcome David to our EIR program, and we look forward to sharing his skillset and experience with the entrepreneurs and executives with whom we partner."

"Summit's commitment to driving growth in the data and analytics sector aligns well with my passion for fostering innovation and success in this space," said Dr. Krajicek. "I look forward to contributing to the firm's ongoing efforts and helping growth-stage companies achieve their full potential."

With a focus on investing in category-leading growth businesses across key sectors, Summit has partnered with numerous data and analytics companies, providing support on product and technology initiatives, geographic expansion and other strategic initiatives to help drive meaningful growth.

Summit's EIR program is an established element of the firm's growth-oriented investing strategy. Since its inception, the program has facilitated collaboration between seasoned industry executives and Summit's investment professionals, working to identify sector-specific opportunities in which EIRs may support companies in an ongoing capacity through board or executive leadership roles.

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm with capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income, and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare, and other growth industries. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please see summitpartners.com or follow on LinkedIn.

