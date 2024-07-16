With Amazon Prime Day coming, numerous brands offer exclusive top deals for Prime members. This is an opportunity not to be missed, to maintain your home with the most innovative cleaning devices. Tineco, a manufacturer of smart household appliances, has been the No.1 in retail sales for wet and dry vacuum cleaners on Amazon for the third year in a row*. Additionally, the company's products are trusted by over 14 million users worldwide.

With Tineco's smart vacuums, you can make your home summer-fresh, as the company is offering five devices at a special price on July 16 and 17, which you can find on Amazon, Kaufland and in the official Tineco Store. The offer includes the FLOOR ONE S5, iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete, FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6, FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 and PURE ONE X Pet

FLOOR ONE S5

With Tineco's smart floor cleaner, FLOOR ONE S5, hard floors can be cleaned particularly effectively because vacuuming and mopping are done in one step. The intelligent iLoop sensor technology makes cleaning easier by detecting dust as well as wet or dry dirt and allows you to keep an eye on the entire cleaning process. The iLoop ring on the colored LED display changes from red to blue once the floor is clean.

The exclusive brush head design allows for optimized and streak-free cleaning of skirting boards, moldings, corners, angles, and many other hard-to-reach areas. Thanks to the large containers for fresh water (0.8 liters) and dirty water (0.7 liters), multiple living areas can be cleaned in one go without interruption.

Original price: 509 euros

Offer for Amazon Prime Day: 289 euros (43% discount) on AmazonKaufland and in official Tineco Store

iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete

The Tineco iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete offers a cordless solution for vacuuming and mopping in one step. It is suitable for a variety of hard floors such as hardwood, tile, and laminate. The hands-free self-cleaning system ensures easy maintenance, while the battery life allows for up to 35 minutes of cleaning time. Additionally, it features a large tank system with a 0.8-liter clean water tank and 0.72-liter dirty water tank. The innovative brush head cleans precise edges and corners, while the lightweight design and accessory upgrades enhance the cleaning experience.

Original price: 299 euros

Offer for Amazon Prime Day: 219 euros (27% discount) on AmazonKaufland and in official Tineco Store

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 effortlessly reaches even dusty corners under furniture with its 180° flat design. Mini auxiliary wheels and a 45° swivel design enable easy handling and movement of the device. The three-sided edge cleaning ensures thorough cleaning along the baseboards. The iLoop Smart Sensor automatically adjusts suction power and water flow, while MHCBS technology ensures only clean water is used. A 0.72-liter dirty water tank and a 40-minute battery runtime ensure efficient cleaning of the entire house.

The fresh water tank placed above the brush head reduces the weight during operation, the 3-chamber system efficiently separates solids, liquids and air. When cleaning work is done, the brush roll and suction apparatus are cleaned and dried automatically in just seven minutes using the so-called FlashDry self-cleaning system. The water is heated to 70°C to remove dirt, a warm air stream dries the device, reducing odors and saving time.

Original price: 599 euros

Offer for Amazon Prime Day: 479 euros (20% discount) on AmazonKaufland and in official Tineco Store

FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7

The FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 combines mopping and vacuuming functions, as the device allows for easy switching between wet and dry vacuuming due to its unique design. Its numerous features include the FlashDry self-cleaning system, which cleans, dries, and disinfects the SWITCH S7 in just seven minutes, as well as the durable Pouch-Cell battery that provides a runtime of up to 40 minutes in floor washer mode and up to 65 minutes in vacuum cleaner mode.

Further highlights include the MHCBS technology for perfectly cleaned floors, the ZeroTangle brush against tangled hair, the 5-stage PureCyclone filter system, the SmoothPower system for effortless cleaning, and double-sided edge cleaning. What's more, the iLoop Smart Sensor automatically detects the degree of dirt and adjusts suction power accordingly, while small LED lights illuminate the suction area.

Original price: 899 euros

Offer for Amazon Prime Day: 719 euros (20% discount) on AmazonKaufland and in official Tineco Store

PURE ONE X Pet

The PURE ONE X Pet also features ZeroTangle technology, leaving no chance for pet hair. This technology is characterized by a double comb design combined with angled bristles that actively separate and remove hair from the brush roll with each rotation, avoiding tangles and blockages. Tests under laboratory conditions have shown that hair entanglement is reduced by about 99%.

The PURE ONE X Pet offers a battery life of up to 45 minutes and is also equipped with iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, which automatically adjusts its suction power according to the level of dirt. Additionally, it can easily be converted into a handheld vacuum cleaner to remove stubborn pet hair from the sofa.

Original price: 329 euros

Offer for Amazon Prime Day: 179 euros (46% discount) on Amazon

About Tineco

Founded in 1998 with the launch of its first hoover, Tineco has driven innovation in the smart home appliance category. Tineco specializes in developing innovative smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With its PURE ONE hoover portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market the FLOOR ONE series Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart home appliance category.

*Data collected by STACKLINE in US, CA, FR, IT, AU, JP from January 2021 to June 2024

