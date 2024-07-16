GAMAYA and Terraview merge, to unlock new opportunities for sustainable food systems through AI-powered agronomic intelligence

The companies will integrate their AgTech platforms to offer decarbonization and water use efficiency solutions for sugarcane and grape crops, with planned expansion into additional value chains and markets in the future

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAMAYA and Terraview have announced their merger, combining their AI-powered platforms to enhance sustainability and climate-resiliency in global food production. This strategic move aims to address decarbonization and water efficiency in sugarcane and grape crops, with plans to expand into additional value chains and new markets. The merged company will operate under the GAMAYA brand.

Innovating Agritech Amidst Climate Challenges

The agriculture sector demands advanced, reliable, and sustainable solutions to combat the pressures of climate change. GAMAYA and Terraview are leveraging their technological leadership positions to create comprehensive agronomic intelligence tools designed to meet these challenges head-on. Working with customers across the value chain, GAMAYA and Terraview will cross leverage their crop knowledge, sectorial understanding, and existing products to solve for currently-unmet needs within agriculture, creating complete, robustly tested, and scalable solutions that add tangible value and impact.

Harnessing Proven Expertise

: Over the last 9 years, GAMAYA has built and tested its flagship product 'CanaSight', which is used by sugarcane growers in Brazil, LATAM, the USA, Africa, and India. GAMAYA recently released 'CanaTrace', a monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) toolset that enables the decarbonization of sugarcane farming. Today, it is one of the top 3 products, globally, serving over 1.5m hectares of farmland and partnerships with leading industry players. Terraview: Terraview, over the last 5 years, has become a global leader in the grape (especially wine grapes) crop value chain. Its flagship product 'TerraviewOS' solves for production, risk and irrigation forecasts across 35+ vineyards in Spain, US and Australia. 'Aquaview' is a native AI product, built to offer near real-time irrigation insights with minimal infrastructure.

Leadership & Investment

will lead the new entity, serving as CEO and Board Member. Piyush Harsh will become Chief Science Officer and serve as Board Member.

Key investors, including Seed4Equity, Glasshouse (Peter Brabeck-Letmathe Family office), ICOS Capital, the Mahindra Group, VI Partners, and Binny Bansal's 3SV (Three State Ventures), back this merger, recognizing its potential for significant global impact across the agriculture industry.

Executive Insights

Yury Vasilkov, CEO : "With this merger we can unlock a $10bn+ market opportunity. Decarbonisation and cost-effective water use will be the top priority for agriculture in the coming years, and we are well positioned to address these opportunities, starting from the crops where we are the strongest players today."

: Piyush Harsh, Chief Science Officer : " By joining forces and integrating our technology offer, we will create a significant impact for farmers worldwide - not only improving sustainability in the face of resource constraints but also their profitability and community livelihoods."

: " Prateek Srivastava, Terraview Co-Founder and currently Vice President EMEA at Cropin: " GAMAYA and Terraview bring together unique but complementary products, a reliable GTM playbook, and hard learnings, to take forward and drive success. It is a perfect union that can impact 5% of the total arable land on earth, creating lasting value for the planet."

" Taha Ben Mrad, Chairman of GAMAYA's board: "The merger will strengthen our respective expertise and will enable us to build a more comprehensive offer for regenerative agriculture. GAMAYA and Terraview joining forces represent building blocks to build a transformative company for the future of agriculture."

