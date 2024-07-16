Nanterre, 16 July 2024

VINCI wins a contract for green hydrogen steel plant in Germany

Piping and mechanical works

3.5 million tonnes of CO 2 emissions avoided per year

emissions avoided per year A €74 million contract

Cobra IS, a VINCI subsidiary, has been selected by SMS Group GmbH to carry out the piping and mechanical works on part of the steel production plant of the steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe in Duisburg in Germany.

The works are worth 74 million euros.

With an annual production capacity of 2.5 million tonnes of DRI (Direct Reduced Iron), it is the first site in Germany designed to run exclusively with green hydrogen.

This project is a decisive step in the transition from an industry with a very high carbon footprint to environmentally friendly technologies. It will save up to 3.5 million tonnes of CO 2 per year.

