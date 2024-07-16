

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell in cautious trade on Tuesday as the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump raised political uncertainty.



Economists have warned that a Trump victory could trigger a 1 percent GDP hit to the eurozone economy, with Germany, Italy, and Finland most affected.



The benchmark DAX dropped 103 points, or 0.6 percent, to 18,487 after declining 0.8 percent in the previous session.



Nordex Group edged up slightly on news that it has installed the world's first N175/6.X turbine at the Burgerwindpark Janneby in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.



Fashion house Hugo Boss slumped 9 percent as the company lowered its full-year outlook after a challenging second quarter amid weakening consumer demand in markets such as China and the U.K.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX