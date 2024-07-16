Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

July 16, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 750 million senior, non-preferred 8NC7 Notes due 2032

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ45YV9 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000 Description: 4 per cent Fixed-to-Floating 8NC7 non-preferred senior Notes Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG ABN Amro Natixis TD Securities UniCredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.