Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16
July 16, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
EUR 750 million senior, non-preferred 8NC7 Notes due 2032
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
DE000CZ45YV9
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 750,000,000
Description:
4 per cent Fixed-to-Floating 8NC7 non-preferred senior Notes
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
ABN Amro
Natixis
TD Securities
UniCredit
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.