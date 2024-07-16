CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH expands capabilities at India Technology Center

CNH expands capabilities at India Technology Center

Basildon, July 16, 2024

CNH continues to sustainably advance the noble work of farmers and builders everywhere, investing in innovative technology to boost our customers' productivity and profitability.

The India Technology Center (ITC) in Gurugram, Northern India is one such example. The latest addition is a first-of-its-kind Multi-Vehicle Simulator (MVS).

The MVS enables the team to virtually test and evaluate products before physical prototypes are built. It brings a range of benefits including product validation and employee training.

Another significant advantage is delivering greater product quality while cutting waste, as this simulator reduces - and in some cases - eliminates the need for physical prototypes.

"The new Multi-Vehicle Simulator significantly advances our R&D capabilities at the ITC. With its cutting-edge features and versatile applications, it will empower our teams to innovate and refine our products to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Ashish Sharma, Vice President and Managing Director, India Technology Center (ITC), at CNH.

The ITC opened in 2021 to support CNH's business in India as well as its global product portfolio.

Find the full story and image gallery on CNH.com: bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

