

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus increased in May from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 6.4 billion from EUR 4.8 billion in the corresponding month last year. In April, there was also a surplus of EUR 4.8 billion.



Exports fell 1.7 percent annually in May after a 10.8 percent sharp rebound in the previous month. Outgoing flows to EU countries declined by 3.9 percent, while those to non-EU countries rose by 0.9 percent.



The decline in exports involved almost all the main trading partner countries and became significant again towards Germany, the agency said.



Data showed that imports shrank 5.0 percent annually in May, reversing a 1.4 percent increase in the prior month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, both exports and imports decreased by 3.8 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. As a result, the trade surplus dropped to EUR 4.1 billion from EUR 5.9 billion in April.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX