

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Dovish hints from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Monday that reinforced hopes of a Fed rate cut in September influenced market sentiment worldwide. Fresh corporate earnings updates as well as the political developments in the U.S. also influenced market movements.



Markets now wait for the Retail Sales data from the U.S. due on Tuesday morning. The expected flat reading is seen adding to the Fed's confidence in steadily declining inflation.



Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory. European benchmarks are trading lower amidst a worsening in German investor morale. Asian stock indexes finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly eased as rate cut hopes firmed up. Demand concerns dragged down crude oil prices. Dovish comments by the Fed Chair lifted prices of the yellow metal. Cryptocurrencies firmed up.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,270.50, up 0.15% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,636.30, up 0.09% Germany's DAX at 18,511.85, down 0.47% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,168.52, down 0.18% France's CAC 40 at 7,578.66, down 0.71% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,953.55, down 0.59% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 41,282.50, up 0.22% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,999.30, down 0.23% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,976.30, up 0.08% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,727.98, down 1.60%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0900, up 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.2970, up 0.03% USD/JPY at 158.44, up 0.27% AUD/USD at 0.6745, down 0.21% USD/CAD at 1.3678, down 0.03% Dollar Index at 104.28, up 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.176%, down 1.26% Germany at 2.4300%, down 1.62% France at 3.080%, down 1.03% U.K. at 4.0990%, down 0.10% Japan at 1.026%, up 0.49%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $84.27, down 0.68%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $80.19, down 0.80%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,447.25, up 0.76%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,236.06, up 0.70% Ethereum at $3,398.29, up 1.30% BNB at $567.65, up 1.13% Solana at $155.83, up 2.13% XRP at $0.5449, up 2.71%.



