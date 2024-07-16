

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.36 billion, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $1.35 billion, or $3.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $5.41 billion from $5.29 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.36 Bln. vs. $1.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.39 vs. $3.36 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.41 Bln vs. $5.29 Bln last year.



