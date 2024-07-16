Joe Sexton held executive sales roles at Cisco, EMC, CA Technologies and has served on Board of Directors for Menlo Security, Aqua Security and Crowdstrike

Plurilock will host a webinar to provide a corporate update on Tuesday July 23, 2024

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces the appointment of technology veteran and former CrowdStrike board member Joe Sexton to the Company's Industry Advisors Council.

Mr. Sexton was the President of Worldwide Field Operations for AppDynamics (acquired by Cisco for US$3.7 billion), a leader in application intelligence for software-defined businesses, where he was responsible for all field operations including sales, marketing, business development and customer success. Prior to joining AppDynamics, Mr. Sexton was Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales at McAfee where he was responsible for US$2.5 billion in annual sales and managed an organization of 2,000 people. He has also held executive sales positions at Cisco, Mercury Interactive, EMC and CA Technologies, and held Executive In Residence roles at Greylock Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners. In addition, Mr. Sexton was an Executive Sales Advisor to the CEO of PagerDuty during their transition from a private company through their successful IPO via the New York Stock Exchange. He currently serves on the Board of Director's for Laconic, Aqua Security, XFactor, and Menlo Security.

"Joe is a technology industry veteran and proven operator with more than 30 years of go-to-market expertise in technology," said Plurilock CEO Ian L. Paterson. "On behalf of Plurilock, I welcome Joe to the Company and look forward to his strategic contributions to scale our business."

"The ever-growing sophistication, scope, and frequency of cyberattacks demand innovative solutions like Plurilock's," said Joe Sexton. "Their Critical Services play a vital role in securing organizational data and ensuring business continuity for critical infrastructure, impacting both our daily lives and economic well-being. I look forward to joining Plurilock's Industry Advisory Council and collaborating with their forward-thinking management team."

Plurilock Announces Corporate Update Webinar

Plurilock Security CEO Ian L. Paterson will host a webinar to provide a business update and discuss industry developments followed by a live Q&A. Interested investors and industry professionals can register using the link below.

When: Tuesday July 23, 2024, at 1pm ET / 10am PT

Register: Register for the webinar by clicking on this link here.

A video replay will be available on the Plurilock website in the Investor section.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

